It's not too late to catch the record $415 price drop on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Massive discounts on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are here, and it’s a chance you don’t want to miss. You can now save $400 on this foldable beauty, with the price slashed to $1,384. This is a 23% reduction relative to the retail price of $1,799 and marks its lowest cost since it launched. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,384 (23% off)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold shines with its top-notch display technology. It features a 6.3-inch Actua cover display and an impressive 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display, both boasting 120Hz refresh rates and peak brightness of 2,700 nits. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Tensor G4 chip paired with 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance. You’ll also appreciate the storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

For photography enthusiasts, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s triple rear camera system with AI-enhanced features is a significant draw. It includes a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. The device also offers features like IPX8 water resistance, 21W wired charging, and 7.5W wireless charging. Running on Android 15 with a promise of updates for six more years, it also brings useful AI tools like Gemini Live and Pixel Studio into the mix.

