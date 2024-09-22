Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets an exclusive new Meet feature that seems really useful

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Recently, Google rolled out a new exclusive Google Meet feature for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The feature allows you to use both the front and inner cameras to show two live feeds at once.

Additionally, you can show the same feed on the inner and outer displays, allowing anyone around you to interact with the call.

In our hyper-connected world, video calls are just a way of life. Most of the time, you’ll be conducting a call on your own, but sometimes you do calls as a group with many other people physically in the same space. In those situations, it can be tricky because everyone needs to huddle around your laptop — or even worse, your smartphone. Thankfully, Google has a solution to this problem that’s exclusive to its new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Using Google Meet on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you can now utilize both the inner and front-facing cameras to create a dual feed. In other words, the people you’re chatting with on the video call will be able to see you through the inner camera and then see what’s going on in front of you on the front-facing camera.

This could be useful even if you’re alone. For example, if you just moved into a new apartment, you could give your parents a virtual tour of the new place, allowing them to see both the apartment and your face as you explain things to them. Or, you could be having a pool day with the kids and be able to show your bestie both the kids jumping into the pool and your smiling face as they do so.

Additionally, the aforementioned group won’t need to invade your personal space anymore to see what’s going on with the call. You could place yourself in view of the inner camera and see the video call on the inner display. Simultaneously, the group could sit facing the front selfie camera and watch that same feed on the outer display. Meanwhile, the people on the video call can see everyone clearly.

This nifty new Google Meet feature is rolling out now to everyone, including those with both business and personal Google Workspace accounts.

