Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold drops to new record-low price!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Foldable phones are fascinating, and I love how they have transformed smartphone interaction in recent years. What I don’t love is how expensive they usually are, though. That said, good deals come from time to time, and today we have one of the best offers we’ve seen in a while. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $600 off, bringing the cost down to a record-low price of $1,199. Buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for just $1,199 ($600 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It’s only available in the Obsidian color version. The Porcelain model seems to be out of stock everywhere.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Fold goes Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device. See price at Amazon Save $600.00

We know paying $1,199 for a phone isn’t exactly cheap, but it is definitely a fantastic deal when the retail price is a whopping $1,799! This is one of the most expensive mainstream smartphones out there, and today’s price is an all-time low one. This means the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has never been this cheap!

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is definitely among the best foldable phones out there. Its only real competitor is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (and maybe the Fold 6). It offers an outstanding general experience. For starters, the unit comes with a powerful Google Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. That’s plenty of processing and multitasking power, and you won’t have to worry about performance.

You’ll be glad it comes with more RAM than usual, too, as the large internal screen lends itself to plenty of multitasking. It’s an 8-inch LTPO OLED panel with a sharp 2,152 x 2,076 resolution. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate, so videos and games will look gorgeous, and navigating through the UI will be buttery smooth.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you don’t need that much screen real estate for quick tasks, messages, or calling someone, you can also use the external 6.3-inch screen, which looks and feels much more like a traditional smartphone display.

The design and construction are very similar to that of the standard Pixel 9 series, save for the folding mechanism, of course. It’s made of an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. There is one main difference in the build quality, though. This phone comes with an IPX8 rating, which means it’s protected against liquids, but not dust and other solids. That said, it is common for foldable phones to underperform in this area.

During our testing, we found that the battery can last a full day despite its smaller 4,650mAh capacity. And if you worry about longevity, you’ll be glad to know this phone will stay relevant for a long time, as it launched with a seven-year update promise. This upgrade commitment is among the best in the industry, and it is only matched by Samsung.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

We do wish the camera and charging speeds were better, especially at this price range, but these are still decent. Engineering a foldable phone can’t be easy, so some sacrifices had to be made.

There has never been a better time to get a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so take advantage of this offer while it’s still around. Remember, record-low price discounts don’t tend to last long!

Follow