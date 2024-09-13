It looks like the Pixel 9 series has a case of broken notifications

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 9 users are experiencing a no-notification problem.

Notifications from Nest devices through the Google Home app seem to be broken.

Deleting and reinstalling the app could fix the problem, but it isn’t a sure-fire solution.

Delayed notifications have been an issue on Pixel phones for a while now, but it seems Google’s newest flagships have an entirely new kind of notifications problem. Thanks to a bug, some notifications are not reaching the Pixel 9 phones at all.

While many of our team members have reported getting late notifications on their Pixel 9 series phones, multiple Reddit threads and a Google Community discussion now suggest that Google Home notifications from Nest devices are entirely broken for many users. That means if you have a connected Nest device like a doorbell or a camera, you may suddenly stop seeing any notifications from those devices when you switch to a Pixel 9 series phone. Folks at 9to5Google have also reported the issue on their Pixel 9 Pro Fold unit.

This isn’t a good look for Google, which is already struggling to fix the delayed notification issue affecting multiple Pixel models. However, there may be a temporary fix for this particular problem of broken Google Home notifications.

Some users report that clearing the data and cache for the Google Home app, deleting it, and reinstalling it fixes the issue. However, this method doesn’t seem to work for everyone. You can also try switching notifications for the Google Home app on/off from the settings, but there’s no sure-fire way to make the problem go away. Here’s hoping Google comes up with a big fix in an update to the Google Home app or the phones in general.

