The Pixel 8a briefly appeared on US Cellular, and we're excited

TL;DR Support pages for the Google Pixel 8a were briefly online on US Cellular’s website, indicating that the phone exists and is close to launch.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8a during the opening keynote of Google I/O 2024, scheduled for May 14, 2024.

We’re eagerly awaiting the release of the Google Pixel 8a, as the budget smartphone market in the US is due for a shake-up. We’re about a month away from Google I/O where we’re hoping Google releases the Pixel 8a, but the device has already been spotted at a US carrier, indicating that the official release is not that far away.

Leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass spotted that the Google Pixel 8a was briefly mentioned on US Cellular’s support pages.

We only get a look at the front of the device, and from what we can see, we can appreciate the more rounded corners compared to the Pixel 7a. The device’s bezels are also visible upon closer inspection, and to no one’s surprise, the Pixel 8a will continue with thicker bezels, which isn’t the end of the world for a cheaper Android smartphone. The phone’s display appears flat, and we can also spot the front-facing camera in the middle at the top.

Google I/O 2024 is scheduled for May 14-15, and we expect Google to announce the Pixel 8a during the opening keynote on the first day.

The phone is expected to be available in four colors: bay, Mint, Porcelain, and Obsidian. It is also expected to include the Tensor G3 and carry over many other specifications from the Pixel 7a. You can expect either the same camera setup as the Pixel 7a or a slight upgrade. The phone will also likely launch with Android 14 right out of the box, and with seven years of promised updates, the Pixel 8a could certainly be the phone that works out for a lot of people.

