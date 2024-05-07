How many software updates will the Pixel 8a get?

Google

The Google Pixel 8a is the company’s latest budget player in an ever-competitive mid-range segment. It adopts the aesthetics of its pricier Pixel 8 series siblings but makes several sacrifices to its spec sheet to keep its price down. Thankfully, one of those sacrifices doesn’t affect the phone’s software support. So, how many software updates will the Pixel 8a receive?

Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8a Powerful chipset • Now with 256GB storage • Value for the price MSRP: $499.00 Best possible Pixel experience for the best possible price With the Pixel 8A, Google put all of its focus on value. A 6.1-inch display is backed by the Tensor G3 chip and decent specifications, a 64MP main camera is backed by most of Google's latest AI-powered features, and a 7-year update promise will keep this moderately-priced phone ticking for years to come. See price at Amazon See price at Google Store See price at Best Buy

QUICK ANSWER The Google Pixel 8a will receive seven years of Android updates, security upgrades, and Pixel Feature Drops from the date it becomes available on the Google Store. This effectively means that the phone is covered until at least 2031. How many Android updates will the Pixel 8a get?

How does this compare to the Pixel 7a?

How many Android updates will the Pixel 8a get?

Google

Like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 8a will receive seven years of Android upgrades from the date of availability on the Google Store. The phone launched with Android 14, with Android 15 expected around October 2024. This means that the last OS update the phone will get will be Android 21 when it launches in 2031. That’s impressive support for a mid-range phone and is unmatched by its contemporaries at this price range. It even eclipses most of the very best Android phones around.

Notably, this also means that the Pixel 8a will receive seven years of security upgrades, at least through 2031.

Like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 8a will receive seven years of Android upgrades from the date of availability on the Google Store.

As for significant features, Pixel 8a owners will also receive seven years of Pixel Feature Drops. These Pixel-exclusive feature packs roll out every few months, but you can expect around four annually.

How does this compare to the Pixel 7a?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

On paper, the Pixel 8a significantly upgrades its display, chipset, and AI features compared to the Pixel 7a ($477 at Amazon). It also gains several years of additional support over its predecessor. The Pixel 7a will only receive three Android OS upgrades, with five years of security upgrades running alongside. This means Google’s previous mid-ranger will only receive Android 16 and will be supported until 2028.

Looking beyond Google’s stable, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G ($449.99 at Samsung) comes closest, with five years of security upgrades and four Android version upgrades. As a result, Samsung’s mid-ranger will receive at least Android 17, and it should be supported until 2028.

FAQs

When will the Pixel 8a receive updates? Google usually issues monthly security updates. You can expect around four Pixel Feature Drops per year and a major Android update annually.

When will the Pixel 8a software update support end? The Pixel 8a will receive its last software update in 2031.

What will be the Pixel 8a's last software version? The Pixel 8a’s final Android version will be Android 21.

You might like

Comments