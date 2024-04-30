Pixel 8a leaks once again, this time with a surprise fifth color case

TL;DR The Pixel 8a gets leaked once again, this time showing off clean, high-quality, and unwatermarked renders.

The phone’s official cases are also shown off in the four matching colors, but there’s also a Coral-colored case.

Another day, another Pixel 8a leak. As is tradition by now, Google’s budget camera phone is seeing multiple leaks in the run-up to its launch at Google I/O 2024. We’ve seen the phone in leaked renders and even leaked marketing ads that show off the phone and its features. Today, we have some more leaked renders, this time in high quality and without watermarks, alongside clean renders of the official cases in all four colors.

This Pixel 8a leak comes from Arsène Lupin on X, who has shared over 30 renders of the phone and its cases.

The Pixel 8a is seen in Bay (blue), Mint (green), and Obsidian (black) colors, though we’ve also seen the device leak in its Porcelain (beige) color.

We also see the device in official silicon cases that match the official colors and then some.

Eagle-eyed readers would notice the Coral color case for the Pixel 8a, which doesn’t match the four leaked colors of the device. It is possible that Google will stick with four colors at launch and follow up with a Coral Pixel 8a later in the product lifecycle. For these renders, the phone inside appears to be the Obsidian black color as visible from the camera bar.

Which Pixel 8a color looks the best? 380 votes Porcelain (beige) 21 % Bay (blue) 32 % Mint (green) 26 % Obsidian (black) 20 %

The Pixel 8a is expected to feature a Tensor G3 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery, 27W wired charging, and a camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary camera. We’re excited for the device to finally launch and shake up the mid-range market once again.

