Here are the carriers that get you a Google Pixel 8a free, or at least close to it

The Google Pixel 8 is one of the most popular Android phones available today, but what if it’s just a hair out of your price range? That’s where the newly announced Google Pixel 8a comes in. With the power of the Tensor G3 and a price tag of just $499, this is looking to be a great affordable phone. If that’s still too much for you, the good news is that there are several ways to get the Pixel 8a for free, or at least close to it.

How do I get a Google Pixel 8a for free?

You know the saying: there’s no such thing as a free lunch. There’s no 100% free way to get a Pixel 8a outside of getting lucky and winning one somewhere, but if you are willing to go through your carrier, there is a way to get it for extremely cheap, or even totally free, as long as you don’t mind a few strings attached.

Typically, you’ll need to have a specific phone plan or a trade-in to get a free device. You’ll also be required to keep a line for at least 24 months, though most carriers have now moved to 36-month commitments. If you leave before then, you’ll have to pay for your phone on the way out the door. Below, we take a look at the carriers and retailers that will give you the Google Pixel 8a for free or nearly free.

T-Mobile Unfortunately, T-Mobile doesn’t have a free Pixel 8a offer, though you can buy it now directly from the carrier for $499.99 either up-front or through a payment plan. Want a free Pixel but you’re on T-Mobile’s network? T-Mobile offers the Pixel 8 for free with the Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans. Existing customers will need to trade in their old device to take advantage of this offer, while new subscribers can obtain the smaller device for free without a trade-in when opting for the same plans. Keep in mind that this offer requires a 24-month commitment. Honestly, the Pixel 8 is a better device and has tons of life left in it, so we’d jump on this offer if you’re a T-Mobile subscriber.

Verizon

Verizon customers can get the Pixel 8a for free without a trade-in, but they’ll need to commit to a 36-month payment plan. Don’t worry, you won’t actually pay anything as you’ll receive bill credits to offset the cost. Of course, if you leave before the payment period ends, you’ll be responsible for paying off the remaining balance. Unlike many free Verizon deals that require a specific plan tier, this offer applies to all MyPlan options. In addition to the free phone, Verizon is also offering six months of the Disney Plus bundle to Plus or Ultimate subscribers.

AT&T The Pixel 8a will set you back $5.99 per month, no trade-in required. That’s not quite free, though with a trade-in, you can potentially bring the price down even lower to the point where you are paying little or even nothing. That’s also a discount over the normal retail price, which is usually $14.45 a month.

Google Fi Wireless Google Fi customers will get $300 back if they purchase a new Pixel 8a with a new line, reducing your 24-monthly payments by $12.50 if you sign up for a payment plan. Again, this isn’t quite a free deal, but it means you will be paying just a few bucks a month if you sign up for a device payment plan.

FAQs

How many years will the Pixel 8a last? The Google Pixel 8a is going to get seven years of software updates,which beats every other budget phone update policy out there, though Samsung will likely follow suit in the future.

Does the Pixel 8a replace the 7a, or will both still be sold? Last year, the Pixel 7a arrived, and yet, surprisingly, this didn’t spell an end to the Pixel 6a. Google is set to repeat the same situation this year by continuing to sell both models.

