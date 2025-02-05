The Google Pixel 8 is just $399, making it a better deal than the Pixel 8a

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Pixel 8

Are you looking for a budget smartphone that offers great value for less money? The Google Pixel 8a is one of our favorite cheap phones, but it might not be your best option right now. The Google Pixel 8 is actually better, and while a bit older, you can currently get it for just $399, while the Pixel 8a is $499. Get the Google Pixel 8 for just $399 ($300 off)

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 A bright display from Google's 2023 flagship phone The Google Pixel 8 introduces the new Actua display, a 6.2-inch panel that's 42% brighter than the Pixel 7. Backed by the fully updated Tensor G3 chipset, and a new 50MP camera, this promises to be one of the more exciting Pixel phones. See price at Best Buy Save $300.00

The Google Pixel 8 is a 2023 device, so many of you will likely ignore it by now, but it’s still a great phone if you can catch a good deal on it. It’s especially enticing if you were already thinking of getting a budget phone like the Pixel 8a, which is actually about $100 more than the Pixel 8 right now.

The Google Pixel 8 still features capable specs, such as a Google Tensor G3 and 8GB of RAM. It will perform well, and can handle almost anything you throw at it. The display is a little larger at 6.2 inches. It’s also a great OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Pixel 8

The battery is also slightly larger at 4,575mAh. It can also charge faster, with support for 27W wired charging and up to 18W wireless charging. You’ll get a really good camera system, worthy of the Pixel line-up. Not to mention this device still gets a seven-year upgrade promise, so its age isn’t much to worry about. This essentially means it should be supported until 2030!

Again, while this is a previous-generation device, it was launched as a high-end one. This means the build will be much more pleasant to use. The Google Pixel 8 is made with premium materials, featuring an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus in the front and back. Plastic is OK, but why settle when you can get a better design? Not to mention, it also has an IP68 rating, like most other high-end smartphones.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so act quickly if you’re looking for an affordable handset. If you miss the deal, though, or prefer to look at other options first, here’s our list of the best cheap phones.

