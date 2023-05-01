Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Pixel 7a could mark the end of Google's A series phones as we know it
- The Pixel 7a is expected to be revealed during Google I/O.
- Our leaked Pixel roadmap says there could be a Pixel 8a, but it depends on how the Pixel 7a sells.
- A leaker suggests the Pixel 7a could be the last of its kind.
We’re only days away from Google’s I/O event where there’s a good chance the company will officially reveal the Google Pixel 7a. But could the Pixel 7a be Google’s swan song for its A-series phones? The answer may be a little complicated.
Back in December, Android Authority worked with a trustworthy source to reveal Google’s Pixel roadmap. What we learned from that leak is that Google could be rethinking its A series strategy. Based on the information, we know there is a plan for a Pixel 8a, and it has the codename “akita.” However, whether the Pixel 8a gets released or not may ultimately depend on the sales of the Pixel 7a.
Now, tipster Yogesh Brar seems fairly certain the Pixel 7a will be the last of its kind. On Twitter, Brar claims that the end is nigh for the A series and Google will simply go forward with just the vanilla Pixel and the Pro model.
Pixel a series seems to be coming to an end. With the spec and price bump on the Pixel 7a, it is certain that there won’t be any 8a coming.Google will likely stick with vanilla and Pro models alongside a foldable going forward. Something similar might happen with Samsung— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 1, 2023
Instead of outright ending the A series, as Brar suggests could happen, our source said that Google could move to a biannual release schedule. Our guess is that the tech giant could even choose to change the name of the line, although our source didn’t mention this. If the name does change, it would effectively mean the A series is gone, but the line will still be the mid-tier budget phone Pixel owners know and love.