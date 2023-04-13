Google Pixel 7 warranty and returns: Your complete guide

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

As you start investing in premium devices like the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, knowing all the details about the warranty, and return policy becomes more important. After all, these smartphones can get pricey. You want to make sure you’re covered in case anything happens. In this guide, we’ll go over all the details regarding the Pixel 7 warranty and return policy.

By the way, these policies are the same for both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It doesn’t matter which version, color, or variant of the Pixel 7 series you get. Let’s get right to the details!

Editor’s note: All information in this article is based on Google’s warranty and return policy in the United States and Canada. Details may be different in other markets, so make sure to do your research if you live elsewhere.

What does the Google Pixel 7 warranty cover?

It’s always nice to know your smartphone manufacturer has your back if anything goes wrong with your device. It’s also essential to know what a warranty covers, though. Google calls it a “limited warranty” for a reason.

You get a standard one-year warranty with the Google Pixel 7 series. This starts from the date of purchase. Google is very clear in the warranty terms, and explicitly mentions the device needs to be purchased in its original packaging, from Google or one of its authorized retailers, by you.

Google’s warranty will cover any manufacturing defects, either in materials or workmanship. This warranty covers the device, as well as “any ancillary parts that may be packaged with it.” It covers hardware components and will only be effective if it’s an actual manufacturing issue, and not software. This means it should cover anything that stops working correctly for no apparent reason.

The search giant goes on to mention the standard warranty will not cover anything that was your fault. This includes normal wear and tear, accidents, misuse, neglect, disassembly, alterations, or liquid damage. In fact, liquid damage voids the warranty altogether. It also won’t cover other things like damage caused by excessive force, extreme thermal or environmental situations, and anomalies in the electrical current.

Additionally, Google mentions in its warranty terms that “consumables” aren’t covered by the warranty. This includes protective coatings that start wearing out with regular use. It also applies to the battery, which starts degrading naturally with use, and there is nothing Google can do to stop that. That said, a manufacturer defect on the battery will still be covered. It just won’t cover the natural degradation of battery performance.

This limited warranty also applies to refurbished products, but only if Google or one of its authorized partners refurbished it. And the warranty for refurbished products is only for 90 days after the purchase date.

Can you get an extended warranty for the Pixel 7?

As you can see, Google’s limited warranty isn’t that amazing. It covers the basics, which is nice, but there are plenty of things it doesn’t cover, and a single year of warranty isn’t long enough considering most people switch phones every 2-3 years.

Thankfully, there are many ways to extend your warranty, as well as improve coverage. Extended warranties are technically insurance most times, as they start covering things like accidental damage, water damage, and more. They can sometimes even cover theft. Just be aware that fixes and replacements won’t usually be free. You almost always have to pay a deductible.

There are many extended warranty and insurance options, but let’s start with the main one.

Google Preferred Care

Google offers its own extended warranty/insurance service. Preferred Care can extend the warranty up to four years if you choose to pay monthly. They also offer two-year plans. Aside from elongating your warranty time, it covers accidents, such as drops, cracks, spills, and any type of accidental damage. Google has also partnered with uBreakiFix for walk-in repairs in over 600 locations across the USA, if you prefer not to ship it in.

Your protection plan’s price will depend on which device you have. The Pixel 7 can be covered for $149 for two-year coverage, or $7 a month. The Pixel 7 Pro’s plan goes up to $199 for the two-year plan or $9 monthly.

Amazon’s Mobile Phone Accident Protection Plan

Amazon, being the most popular online retailer, is likely a popular place to buy devices. Especially for our readers. If you’re getting your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from Amazon, you will be offered a protection plan backed by Asurion. Much like with Google, you can choose to pay it in a lump sum for a two-year plan, or opt for a monthly plan, which is limited to 36 months.

This insurance plan will cover any manufacturer defects past the standard one-year warranty. It will also cover accidents, spills, drops, cracks, etc.

Amazon’s Mobile Phone Accident Protection Plan costs $129.99 for the two-year plan or $6.49 a month for the Pixel 7. In the case of the Pro version, the price goes up to $199.99 for the two-year plan or $7.49 per month.

Best Buy Geek Squad Protection

If you’re more of a brick-and-mortar store kind of person, then chances are you often get your electronics from Best Buy. And it happens to also offer its own protection plans. These will cover malfunctions past the limited warranty time, as well as accidental damage and all that good stuff.

Prices are set up very similarly to the other options. You can either pay monthly or sign up for a two-year plan. Protecting your Pixel 7 with Best Buy will cost you $169.99 for the two-year plan, or $8.99 per month. Oddly enough, pricing for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro seems to be the same here.

Get insurance from your carrier

Given that you got your phone straight from your carrier, you can also get coverage straight from it. This is often much more convenient, as the price of your coverage can be billed to you along with your cellular service costs. Additionally, carrier-provided insurance usually covers loss and theft. Of course, that’s aside from extending the warranty and covering accidental damage.

There are many other options There are many other ways to extend your Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro warranty. Third-party companies also sell extended warranties and insurance. Additionally, some credit card companies will extend your warranty if you purchase your device with a participating card. Additionally, most other phone stores will have some kind of service to offer.

If you need some help finding the right option, we have a list of the best phone insurance options around.

What is Google’s return policy for the Pixel 7?

You want to be sure you actually like your Pixel 7. Especially if you bought it online and didn’t get to really check it out before purchasing it. If you got your device straight from the Google Store, Google has a standard return policy.

You can return your Pixel 7 series device within 15 calendar days after the date you received it. This gets extended to 30 days if you get it through Pixel Pass.

This is Google’s own return policy. Keep in mind this time window may be different if you get your Pixel 7 from other retailers.

FAQs

How long is the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro warranty? Google offers a one-year limited warranty on its phones, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Does the Pixel 7 warranty cover cracked screens? Google’s Pixel 7 warranty will only cover manufacturer and hardware defects. It doesn’t cover accidental damage, such as a cracked screen or water damage. You will need insurance for that.

What does the Pixel 7 warranty cover? The Pixel 7 warranty is pretty basic in terms of coverage. Essentially, it ensures that your device comes with no manufacturing or hardware defects. Google will fix or replace the device if anything stops operating as it should, and it was an issue with production or the components Google used. The warranty doesn’t cover the problem if it was caused by user damage, an accident, or misuse.

How long do I have to return a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro? If you buy your Pixel phone straight from Google, you have 15 days to return it.

Does Google offer insurance? Google offers its Preferred Care plans. These extend your warranty and offer accidental damage protection.

