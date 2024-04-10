Hurry! The Pixel 7 flagships are a steal right now with up to $469 off

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are still some of the most powerful Android phones you can buy today. They are especially more desirable when prices drop to this extent. The 2022 Google flagships are now available at their lowest prices ever on Amazon, with discounts of up to a whopping $469. It can’t get any better than this.

The Pixel 7 Pro 256GB version has the most lucrative deal. Not only do you get the more premium phone in the series, but you also get a healthy amount of storage compared to the base 128GB model. The phone is currently discounted by 47%, bringing its price down from $999 to just $506. The 128GB version of the Pixel 7 Pro is also seeing a healthy discount of 44% and is now available for just $506 compared to its original price of $899. Note that these deals are only available on Amazon right now, not even on the Google Store.

The vanilla Pixel 7 is a no-brainer right now if you’re looking for a flagship phone under $400 that’ll last you a few years. Yes, the 128GB Pixel 7 is now available for just $399 on Amazon, a price drop of $200. Want more storage? You can opt for the 256GB Pixel 7, which is now going for $449 compared to its regular price of $699. That’s a cool $250 shaved off the price.

Beware that these are limited-time deals, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to take advantage of the huge discounts.

If you want to know more about the Google phones, you can read our Pixel 7 review and Pixel 7 Pro review to get up to speed. The impressive specs and features of the Pixel 7 series include the Tensor G2 processor, standout cameras and software, stunning OLED displays, wired and wireless charging, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Comments