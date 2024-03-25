Google removes Pixel 6a from official store, pushes Pixel 7a instead

TL;DR This week, Google removed the public listing for the Google Pixel 6a at the Google Store.

Even if you try to visit the URL directly, it forwards you to the Pixel 7a listing.

This move happened as the expected Pixel 8a launch drew near.

In 2022, Google launched the first budget phone in its refreshed Pixel line-up, an era that began with the Pixel 6. The Google Pixel 6a, as its name suggests, took the design and primary specs from the Pixel 6 but shaved off the premium features to keep the price lower. Since then, Google’s launched its successor, the Pixel 7a.

At some point this week, though, Google has removed the Pixel 6a from the official Google Store (via Droid-Life). The phone does not appear on any pages and if you try to visit its previous URL, the site simply auto-forwards you to the listing for the newer, better Pixel 7a.

Obviously, the phone is still available from plenty of other retailers if you want to buy one. Amazon has it for a great price right now, for example. Check the button below to grab one.

But why would Google remove the Pixel 6a from its own store? It’s likely to start getting prepped for the launch of the Pixel 8a, which we expect to land on or around Google I/O 2024, happening on May 14. Google will most likely debut some teasers and maybe even a dedicated landing page for the Pixel 8a in the coming weeks.

By most metrics, the Pixel 7a is a better phone than the Pixel 6a, so you should only grab the 6a if you have a tight budget. If you can afford it, grab the 7a instead. Or, even better, wait a few months for the Pixel 8a, which is looking to be pretty awesome.

