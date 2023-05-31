Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google returned to proper flagship territory in 2021 with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The two phones got a new design, upgraded hardware, and an improved camera setup that brought them more in line with the competition. It also got flagship features like wireless charging and more. But is the Google Pixel 6 waterproof?

QUICK ANSWER The Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are water-resistant. Both phones come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Is the Google Pixel 6 waterproof?

What does IP68 mean?

Is the Google Pixel 6 waterproof?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Yes, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are water resistant and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. While in most daily situations, the phones are effectively waterproof, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are not completely immune to water, so don’t treat them as such. Exposing phones to water for extended periods, at high depths, or potentially corrosive liquids could cause water damage.

What does the IP68 rating mean?

The IP, or Ingress Protection, rating tells you how protected a phone is from the elements. The first number is related to dust and dirt, while the second has to do with water resistance. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have an IP68 rating. Six is the highest level of dust protection which means there’s no dust ingress. The eight water resistance rating means the phone is protected if immersed in up to 1.5m (4.9ft) of water for up to 30 minutes.

You can find a more detailed breakdown of the IP rating system and what the numbers mean in our guide.

FAQs

Can you swim in the sea with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro? While the Pixel 6 is waterproof, it is protected from freshwater. The salt in seawater corrodes electronics and could ultimately damage the phone. You are better off using a waterproof pouch, like the one from Calicase, to keep the phone safe.

How long does the dust and water resistance last? Dust and water resistance might be affected by normal wear and tear, especially if you’ve dropped or damaged your phone.

