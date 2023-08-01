This Google Pixel 6 Pro deal slashes the price by almost $400

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

This is the lowest Amazon price we’ve ever tracked on the Pixel 6 Pro, and it was selling for around $800 just a few days ago. Only the Sorta Sunny colorway of the device is available at such a significant markdown, but you can always throw a Pixel 6 Pro case on it if the color isn’t to your liking.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Great cameras, software, and design The Pixel 6 Pro has superb cameras and offers a clean OS experience. It's powered by Google's own Tensor chipset and sports a design that turns heads. See price at Amazon Save $397.90

The Google Pixel 6 Pro was a significant departure from Google’s previous designs, offering a unique and premium look that’s been the blueprint for its successors. The device features a 6.7-inch OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by Google’s own Tensor processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM, offering a seamless user experience. The Pixel 6 Pro also boasts a robust camera system, including a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens capable of up to 4x optical zoom. The device supports 30W wired charging, 23W wireless charging, and includes a battery share feature.

Check out the Pixel 6 Pro deal for yourself via the widget above.

Comments