'Photo Stacks' in Google Photos for Android now rolling out more widely

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is now rolling out Photo Stacks on Google Photos for Android more widely.

The feature has been available to some Android users since its launch last November.

It seems Google is adding Photo Stacks to the Google Photos Android app through a server-side update.

After announcing the Photo Stacks feature for Google Photos last November, Google is finally making it available to Android users more widely. The feature is already available on the iOS version of the app.

It seems the Photo Stacks is being added to the Google Photos Android app as a server-side update. That means it’s not linked to a new app update. However, upgrading to the latest Google Photos version 6.67.0 would be advisable to get the best out of the app.

We received Photo Stack on some of our Pixel phones, including the Pixel 7 Pro, back in November itself. When you get the feature on your Google Photos app, you should see a popup window alerting you about its availability. You can then head to Photos settings > Preferences > Stack similar photos to enable Photo Stacks.

The feature helps group similar photos taken in a short period of time. The images need to be backed up first, though. So stacking won’t work for locally stored images.

Google previously told Android Authority that up to 100 images can be stacked together.

