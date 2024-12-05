New Pixel 9 feature may use AI to auto-generate to-do lists from calls (APK Teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Phone app could soon get a “Call To-do List” feature, expanding on the existing Call Notes functionality on the Pixel 9 series.

An APK teardown of Google Phone app reveals code linking “Call To-do List” to “Fermat,” the codename for Call Notes. It looks like the feature could enable AI-generated to-dos from call conversations.

Users should be able to review, copy, and share their AI-generated to-do lists directly from call logs.

The Google Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, exclusively features a Call Notes tool in the Google Phone app. Call Notes uses the power of Gemini Nano to automatically generate call summaries and capture the important points discussed. Users can review these later from their call logs. It looks like Google is working on extending the functionality of Call Notes to include automatically generated to-do lists.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We’ve found code evidence in version 156.0.702757710 of the Google Phone app suggesting that a new “Call To-do List” feature related to Call Notes might be in the works. The code strings correlate “Call To-do List” to “Fermat,” which is the codename for the Call Notes feature.

<string name="call_log_dropdown_menu_todo_list_title">Call To-do List</string>

<string name="fermat_call_todo_list_title">Call To-do List</string>

<string name="call_todo_list_copy_button_description">Copy call to-do list</string>

<string name="call_todo_list_share_button_description">Share call to-do list</string>

Given this correlation, it’s our best guess that the “Call To-do List” will be an AI-generated summary of the to-dos discussed during a conversation. Essentially, AI will listen to your phone conversations and extract actionable to-dos from them.

Since Call Notes works on-device, by extension, “Call To-do List” should also processed locally, meaning your conversational data will not leave your phone for privacy reasons.

The strings also show that users will be able to review, copy, and share their Call To-do List from the call logs.

New Google Dialer feature

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Apart from “Call To-do List,” we were also able to find and activate another upcoming feature for Google Dialer. Using the Call Screen feature, Dialer will now show how many spam calls it declined in a month. We were able to grab a screenshot of it, with the notification showing up as a popup in the call logs tab.

We’ll keep you posted when and if any of these features go live.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments