Hold the phone! Google might be adding 'audiomojis' to calls

TL;DR The beta version of the Google Phone app appears to have files related to audio reactions.

There are six reactions that include: drum roll, sad, applause, party pooper, laugh, and poop.

These reactions are accompanied by reaction animations.

Have you ever wished you could get a drum roll or maybe a 90s sitcom-esque laugh track after telling a funny joke? Google may bring those and other sound effects to its phone app soon.

According to TheSpAndroid, Google is working on a new audio feature for the Phone by Google app. Discovered in beta version 124, there appear to be files related to sound effects and reactions you would be able to use during a call.

The outlet says that Google calls these audio reactions audiomojis and there are six in total. These reactions include: drum roll, sad, applause, party pooper, laugh, and poop. In addition to the sound effects, these reactions are said to be accompanied by animations, like the drum roll gif below.

It’s unclear how the feature will appear in this app as it’s said there were no clues in the code that was found. The outlet guesses it could appear in the caller screen when you’re chatting with someone or it may only be available if you have the Call Screen feature.

Given that the feature appears in the recent beta version of the app, it’s possible the feature could roll out soon. However, there’s still no guarantee that Google will make the feature public.

