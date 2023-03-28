Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google introduces new 'Perspectives' feature coming to Search
- Google is bringing a variety of fact-checking tools to Google Search.
- The new “Perspectives” feature will add a carousel right below Top Stories.
- Perspectives will present a range of journalists, experts, and other relevant voices to the user.
Google Search may look a little different in the near future. The search engine is getting a few new features, including a carousel aimed at broadening your understanding of a topic.
In a blog post, Google announced that it is rolling out tools that will help with fact-checking information when using Search. One of the more notable features the company is introducing is a feature called “Perspectives.”
Perspectives reportedly presents “a range of journalists, experts, and other relevant voices on the topic you’re searching for.” This feature will appear as a carousel underneath the Top Stories section in Search. According to Google:
This feature will give you a variety of noteworthy voices on a news topic, complementing the trustworthy reporting you already find on Search to help broaden your understanding. As with all our features for news, we’re committed to bringing you authoritative and trustworthy information.
While the feature hasn’t launched yet, the company says it will debut soon in English in the US. The feature will also be available for Search on both desktop and mobile.
A feature that’s now available globally is the “About this result” tool. When users conduct a search, there is three dots that appear next to most results. If clicked, the three dots bring up a window that will inform the user about the information they are seeing. Google says this feature will be available in all languages where Search is available in the coming days.
Other features Google is including are an advisory that warns when a topic is rapidly evolving, a tool that will give background information on the author, and getting easier access to a website’s About page.
