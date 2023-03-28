Google introduces new 'Perspectives' feature coming to Search

Google Search may look a little different in the near future. The search engine is getting a few new features, including a carousel aimed at broadening your understanding of a topic.

In a blog post , Google announced that it is rolling out tools that will help with fact-checking information when using Search. One of the more notable features the company is introducing is a feature called “Perspectives.”

Perspectives reportedly presents “a range of journalists, experts, and other relevant voices on the topic you’re searching for.” This feature will appear as a carousel underneath the Top Stories section in Search. According to Google:

This feature will give you a variety of noteworthy voices on a news topic, complementing the trustworthy reporting you already find on Search to help broaden your understanding. As with all our features for news, we’re committed to bringing you authoritative and trustworthy information.

While the feature hasn’t launched yet, the company says it will debut soon in English in the US. The feature will also be available for Search on both desktop and mobile.