Google Opinion Rewards could soon get a dark theme (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is finally prepping a dark theme for the Opinion Rewards app.

We’ve spotted the in-development theme in the latest update, but it doesn’t seem ready for a wide release.

Google could roll it out with a new Theme option in the app settings with a future update.

Although it’s been years since Google introduced dark mode on Android, it still hasn’t updated all of its apps to support the feature. The Google Opinion Rewards app, for instance, lacks a dark theme. But that could change very soon.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We’ve spotted an in-development dark theme in a teardown of the latest Google Opinion Rewards release (version 2024082604). It’s not quite ready in the current build and still displays weirdly colored highlights in the sidebar, but Google could fine-tune it and roll it out soon.

The dark theme will arrive with a new Theme option in the app settings, which will let you choose the default theme for the app or apply the system’s default theme automatically. There are still no signs of a Material You redesign in the latest Opinion Rewards app update and its UI looks quite outdated compared to other Google apps. However, given that Google has yet to implement dark mode in the stable release, we don’t expect the Material You redesign to arrive anytime soon.

