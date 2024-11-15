Google says these are the top 5 online threats targeting you right now

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is launching a regular fraud advisory to warn users about growing online scams.

Scammers are using AI, deepfakes, and crypto schemes to trick consumers.

Google is strengthening policies to block deceptive ads, apps, and sites.

In an attempt to raise user awareness about the growing threats posed by online fraud, Google is starting a regular advisory for consumers to keep them updated and informed about the latest scams. The endeavor comes from Google’s Trust & Safety team, which tracks and addresses online scams to protect users.

In its inaugural advisory, Google lists five of the most concerning online scams going around right now. These include the following:

Public Figure Impersonation Campaigns: In such campaigns, scammers use deepfake technology to impersonate a public figure and promote fraudulent schemes. These schemes often misuse AI to create highly convincing content, tricking users into engaging with fake giveaways or high-return investment scams.

Crypto Investment Scams: Scammers use hyper-realistic impersonations of trusted public figures and brands to lure victims into schemes that promise too-good-to-be-true returns. Google says these scams often originate from organized crime networks and are difficult for law enforcement to combat due to their international nature.

Cloned Apps and Phishing Sites: Scammers are cloning legitimate apps and websites to steal personal information or spread malware. Common tactics include creating fake tech support landing pages or exploiting employee login portals to access sensitive corporate data.

Landing Page Cloaking: Scammers use tricks to deceive Google into seeing different content on a landing page than what a user sees. These landing pages often look like legitimate sites and present users with a sense of urgency to take actions that could compromise their security.

Exploitation of Major Events: Lastly, Google says scammers are increasingly using AI to enhance traditional fraud techniques, targeting major events like elections, sports, and disasters with fake products and services.

By sharing these findings, Google hopes to help users stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to increasingly sophisticated online scams.

You might like

Comments