You overwhelmingly prefer Google News as your news source on mobile

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google News app has been around for years, allowing you to quickly catch up on the latest happenings across various topics. The app is far from perfect, though, with colleague Andy Walker specifically pointing to issues like displaying paywalled content and showing unrelated topics/websites.

Andy listed four alternatives to Google News earlier this month, but we still wanted to know how you got your news on your smartphone. We posted a poll inside the article and here’s how you answered that question.

How do you get your news fix on your phone?

It turns out that a massive ~78% of polled Android Authority readers prefer Google News as their news source on smartphones. For what it’s worth, a ton of traffic for this article originated from Google News in the first place. In fact, several readers pointed this out. A couple of readers also elaborated on their decision to stick with Google News.

“It took me several years to do so, but I’ve finally honed Google News into my favorite go-to news app. It’s got everything I need. I don’t know if I could live without it,” said reader missmotta.

Despite Google News’s overwhelming popularity, readers also pointed to a host of alternatives. These include Ground News, Protopage, Flipboard, CRAYON, PressReader, and Arc Browser.

Our poll also discovered that 7.58% of respondents use a dedicated news reader app while 4.15% use an RSS reader. Every other choice got less than 3% of the vote.

