Google's new 45W charger for the Pixel 9 series leaks again, and that port placement is horrible

The charger features a rather unconventional port placement, which is likely to burden USB cables with unnatural bends and thus accelerate their wear and tear.

This charger is expected to support 35W fast charging on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but it is unlikely to be bundled in the box as a default.

The Google Pixel 9 series is launching just a few days from now, but information about the devices just can’t stop leaking. Google itself has confirmed a few details about the Pixel 9 series and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but leaks have practically given us everything we need to know about the devices. The latest leak shows off the European version of Google’s previously leaked 45W USB-C charger, and we can’t help but balk at the atrocious port placement.

We’ve seen this Google-branded charging brick with the model number GW8L7 before when it went through NCC certification. The latest leak from Arsène Lupin on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows off the charger in marketing materials destined for the European market.

More images were shared as replies to comments, and you can see them below:

While the new charger has a rounded and somewhat cute design, it doesn’t seem practical. The USB-C port is placed at the bottom surface of the plug, running perpendicular to the wall.

Most USB-C chargers position the port as a direct juxtaposition over the wall outlet, as this position is deemed closer to the user and has fewer situations where the attached USB-C cable would bend unnecessarily. With the leaked charger, we cannot envision practical situations where your USB-C cable won’t be bent or angled, and that stress over time will degrade your cable quicker than just placing the port to face the user.

If you are wondering whether you will get the charger in the Pixel 9 box, there’s some bad news. Per Arsène Lupin’s reply, the Pixel 9 series box will include the phone, a SIM card pin, and a USB-C to USB-C cable. This charger is not bundled with the box and will likely be a separate purchase (unless local regulation requires a charger to be bundled).

MysteryLupin on X Google Pixel 9 series box contents as per leak

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to support 35W fast charging, which is where this leaked charger would be useful. It remains to be seen if the phone can reach those speeds with other top chargers available in the market. We’ll find out soon enough.

