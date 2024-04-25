You can now get the Google Nest Wifi router for just $49.99 (70% off)

Those fancy mesh router systems that cover the floor space of a mansion and cost hundreds of bucks are mighty impressive, but most of us just want a single router that does the basics very well. The original Google Nest Wifi router does just that, and it’s 70% off on Amazon right now. Google Nest Wifi router for $49.99 ($119 off)

Even though it’s been on the market for a while, we still rated this router highly in our review of a few months ago. You needn’t worry that it’s a third-party seller on this Amazon listing — Woot isn’t just a legitimate retailer, but it’s also owned by Amazon.

What you get in the Nest Wifi router is an aesthetically pleasing design coupled with solid performance and simplicity in setup. The device operates on a dual-band system, providing ample speed and a reliable connection for most households. It boasts a strong CPU and is easily managed through the Google Home app, allowing you to perform tasks like running speed tests or managing device connections with minimal effort. It even has a “gaming preferred” setting, which optimizes network traffic to support uninterrupted gaming.

Ready to extend your Google ecosystem? This deal is unlikely to last too long, so hit the widget above to catch it while you can.

