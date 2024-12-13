The Google Nest Audio at just $50 makes for a great Christmas gift

Adam Molina / Android Authority

If you’re invested in the Google Home ecosystem and are in the market for a new smart speaker, you’re in luck. The premium Nest Audio smart speaker is once again down to Black Friday prices, and you can grab one in Charcoal or Chalk colorways for just $50. Buy the Google Nest Audio for only $49.99

The Nest Audio is an absolute steal at this price. It offers impressive audio output in a chic package that won’t look out of place in your home. If you don’t have one already, I recommend getting two and connecting them in a stereo pair to get a decent home theater-like experience on a budget. You can even consider getting it as a Christmas gift for your loved ones and kickstart their smart home journey.

As you’d expect, the Nest Audio seamlessly integrates into Google’s smart home ecosystem, allowing you to control other smart home devices with your voice. The speaker also gives you access to Google Assistant, which can answer your questions, set timers or alarms, use routines, play music, and do much more.

Google Nest Audio

Get cozy and nestle up with Google's latest smart speaker. Nest Audio is an approachable, entry-level smart speaker for the minimalist music lover. This compact speaker produces excellent audio quality for its size, and is a great jack-of-all-trades. Google Assistant and Chromecast integration make it easy to set reminders, make inquiries, stream your favorite podcasts, and more. For under $100, the Nest Audio speaker is a great value.

Additionally, Nest Audio packs a couple of interesting features that can heighten your listening experience. Its Media EQ feature can dynamically alter the sound signature based on the type of media you choose, making it sound great regardless of whether you play music or listen to a podcast. It also has an Ambient IQ feature that automatically changes the volume output based on environmental noise.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Nest Audio lets you stream audio over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. However, it lacks a 3.5mm input. If that’s a deal breaker, you can consider

