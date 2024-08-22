Save 50%on the Google Nest Audio smart speaker!

Adam Molina / Android Authority

Are you looking for an excellent smart speaker? My personal favorite is the Google Nest Audio. It offers great quality and design, but it is very rarely discounted. You can pretty much always assume you’ll be paying the full $100 retail price for it. Today is your lucky day, though. Best Buy is offering the Google Nest Audio at an incredible 50% discount, so you’ll want to act quickly. Get the Google Nest Audio for just $50

This offer is available directly from Best Buy. It’s not labeled as part of any specific sale or campaign, which makes us think the deal won’t last too long.

Google Nest Audio Google Nest Audio Get cozy and nestle up with Google’s latest smart speaker. Nest Audio is an approachable, entry-level smart speaker for the minimalist music lover. This compact speaker produces excellent audio quality for its size, and is a great jack-of-all-trades. Google Assistant and Chromecast integration make it easy to set reminders, make inquiries, stream your favorite podcasts, and more. For under $100, the Nest Audio speaker is a great value. See price at Best Buy Save $50.00

The Google Nest Audio is a phenomenal smart speaker. While I feel like the Amazon Echo ($99 at Amazon) gets louder, the Nest Audio has better general sound quality. The design is also more discrete and elegant, and we believe it will look much better in pretty much any setting. And because it is taller than wider or thicker, it also usually fits in most places better.

Of course, getting a Google smart speaker is also a better alternative for those of us who are well-invested in the Google ecosystem. It has Chromecast built-in, and integrates very well with other Google services. Many of you also prefer Google Assistant, as it is what you use on your Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks. Not to mention, it is backed by Google’s knowledge base, which is a huge plus.

We barely ever see Google Nest products on sale, so if you’ve been on the fence about getting a nice smart speaker, you best jump on this deal now. Go get yours before it goes back to its usual $100 price point, as it will likely stay there for a long time.

