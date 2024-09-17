Google Messages might make it easy to juggle multiple accounts (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Now that iOS 18 is out, many iPhone users are getting their first taste of RCS. For Android fans, that just means a whole lot of new people to start engaging with using the full set of RCS features in Messages. Today we’re checking out one way Google’s been working on improving Messages that could be handy for users with multiple accounts or who work with multiple SIMs.

We’re looking at version messages.android_20240916_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic of the Messages app, where we’re able to access some early work towards a UI that displays a new “Sending as…” indicator reflecting the Google account you’re currently signed into Messages with. So far we’ve only been able to activate this message when engaging with a group chat, and haven’t seen any kind of similar text with one-on-one conversations.

In what could be a connected development, we’re also seeing a new option for profile management under your account menu. Profile discovery started arriving last year, creating a richer Messages experience when interacting with people not already in your contacts.

Messages has been working on dual-SIM RCS support for a while now, and while not everyone seems to have access, it’s definitely in active testing for some. It feels entirely possible that “Sending as” could be used if you want to work with two separate profiles, each connected to an individual number.

For now, though, it’s just a little too soon for us to say with any confidence where Google is headed with this tweak, other than that the company is exploring ways to communicate who are to those you’re messaging. We wanted to share this current progress with you as a bit of a teaser, but it’s clear that more pieces need to fall in place before we get anything functional and useful. We’ll be keeping an eye on the app, so check back soon for more of what’s happening in Messages.

