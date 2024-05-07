First look at the redesigned Selfie GIF feature in Google Messages (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google recently redesigned the unannounced Selfie GIF feature within Google Messages.

This feature has a support page, and we’ve already seen it in action (somewhat), but now it appears to be imminent with a refreshed look.

It’s possible this could formally launch next week at Google I/O.

Back in April, we found out about a feature coming to Google Messages called Selfie GIF. As the name suggests, it allows you to shoot a three-second video clip that is automatically converted into a GIF. You can then send it to folks you’re chatting with in Messages. Google has not formally launched this feature, but it has an official support page, so we know it’s definitely on the way.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Today, in the latest Messages beta (messages.android_20240503_00_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic), we’ve found the feature to be present, which is a good sign of an imminent launch. We’ve also seen that Google has changed it a bit since we last saw it, although functionality appears to be mostly the same.

If you want to skip the video, here’s a description: In the message text entry bar, you can tap the “+” icon to open the features menu. There, select Selfie GIF. A circle-shaped viewfinder will appear, and you can start recording. Make a face, give a thumbs up, draw a heart, or do whatever you want the GIF to show. When done, you’ll have the option to send the GIF or reshoot. If you send it, Messages will upload the media to the chat, which appears there with the same circular dimensions as when you shot it. Alternatively, you can initiate a Selfie GIF by holding down the camera icon on the message text entry bar. The steps after this are the same, though.

Considering this feature is effectively done and already has a live support page, we can only imagine it will launch very soon. It’s possible it could land at Google I/O next week, but that’s just speculation.

