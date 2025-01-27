Google Messages' redesigned read receipts receive a readability refinement

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages is rolling out a new read receipts color scheme to improve readability.

It gives read receipts a bolder look with a white background and colored checkmarks.

This new color scheme is currently limited to users who have already received the read receipts redesign that started rolling out late last year.

Google Messages started testing a new read receipts design late last year that relocated the checkmarks and introduced a new animation. The new design moved read receipts from underneath text bubbles to the bottom right corner inside text bubbles. It also allowed users to view the timestamp and end-to-end encryption status by swiping left on the text bubble. Although this redesign is still not widely available, the messaging app is now testing a new color scheme for read receipts to improve visibility.

The updated read receipts design that rolled out last year shows white checkmarks within a circular background in the bottom-right corner of text bubbles. This circular background’s color closely resembles the color of the text bubbles, making the design less than ideal from a readability standpoint. Google seems to have identified this issue and has started testing a new color scheme with a white circular background and colored checkmarks (via 9to5Google).

Old color scheme New bolder color scheme

As you can see in the attached images, the new color scheme greatly enhances visibility. It should make it easier for users to tell whether their messages have been delivered and read at a glance. This new color scheme is reportedly rolling out to users who already have the redesigned read receipts. It should reach more users when the new read receipts design is more widely available.

