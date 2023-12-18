Google Messages is making it easier to tell SMS and RCS chats apart

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is adding a wallpaper for RCS chats to make them stand apart from SMS and MMS.

Only one wallpaper is set for RCS chats by default right now.

The wallpaper is more visible if your phone is using a light theme.

Google is assigning a wallpaper to RCS chats in Google Messages. The new background is made up of overlapping circles and makes it easier to differentiate between RCS messages and regular SMS/MMS.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the RCS chats backdrop in Google Messages looks more prominent if the overall theme of your phone is light. The background shades seem to leverage Android’s Dynamic Color theming system. However, it could be hard to notice the background if you have dark mode enabled. Below are some screenshots of how the RCS wallpaper appears in Google Messages.

There’s also no option to change the background wallpaper as of now. The reporting publication noticed the same pattern repeated in all chats. It’s possible Google is still testing the feature and will have more wallpaper options once it rolls out more widely.

