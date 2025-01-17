Google Messages could soon get a touch of pizzazz with new animation (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages has added a new animation for sending and receiving messages, which is subtle yet fancier than the previous one.

New app animations are perceived as a sign of app maturity, indicating that Google Messages is evolving beyond barebones functionality.

Google Messages is marching forward, thanks to the newfound crowd support with the recent RCS push from iPhone users. Google continues to add new functionality to this IM app, and the latest change that we spotted is a new animation for sending and receiving messages, which gives the app a more mature yet fun appearance.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google Messages v20250115 has added a new animation for sending and receiving messages. We managed to activate it for both RCS and SMS chats.

The new animation is very subtle but fancy, with the sent and received messages starting small and expanding to fill in the space.

For reference, here is the current old animation:

Notice how messages sent and received simply swipe up and in to enter the chat. It’s a clean and short animation, but it lacks pizzazz. The new animation is admittedly a small touch, but more minor details like these add up to a delightful experience. It’s a sign of an app that has crossed barebones functionality and is walking down the path of feature maturity.

This new animation in Google Messages is not currently live for users. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

