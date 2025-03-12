Slow & broken media transfers in Google Messages? Google is on it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has issued a fix for the media sharing problem on Messages.

Users have reported slow media transfers and pixelated images, with some experiencing complete media transfer failures.

Google says recently rolled-out updates should significantly improve media receiving performance.

Google has acknowledged an issue in Messages that prevents users from properly receiving media files like photos and videos. Many users have reported slow media transfers, with some experiencing complete failures.

Additionally, images sent via RCS chats sometimes appear pixelated and take a long time to load. Fortunately, Google has recognized the problem and rolled out fixes aimed at improving the media-sharing experience in Messages.

“We’ve recently rolled out updates aimed at significantly improving media receiving performance. We’re hoping you’ll see a noticeable difference now. However, we also know that issues can be complex, and we’re committed to getting this right,” Google stated in a support post.

While Google’s updates should enhance media sharing, the issue may not be fully resolved for everyone. The company encourages users to report any ongoing problems, emphasizing that user feedback is crucial in refining the experience.

Ultimately, Google is actively working to improve media sharing in Messages, but some users may still face issues.

