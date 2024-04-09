You really hated this Google Messages redesign, so Google is fixing it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is reverting the two-line message compose box back to a single-line box in Google Messages.

The single-line field is similar to the message compose box we see in other instant messaging apps.

Google Messages is pivotal to Google’s messaging app strategy, even though the company arguably has one too many messaging apps. Google Messages is the one-stop shop for your SMS, MMS, and RCS chats. This makes it crucial for the app to stay focused on its goal of delivering the best messaging experience. A recent redesign seemingly soured the experience with an unnecessary change to the text compose field, and now Google is on track to fix it.

Google recently changed how the message composition field looked. We got a double-line composition box, with the text input weirdly hovering over the top. The second line housed the emoji button, the attachment buttons, and the send button. While you do get to read more of what you typed, there’s no arguing that this also had more wasted space and a bit of a disconnected design, with the text appearing to float on top.

Current UI Current UI

As spotted by TheSpAndroid, Google has reverted this change in the latest Google Messages beta. Now, we have the single-line input box, similar to what we see across many other instant messaging apps.

New UI New UI

It is undoubtedly a cleaner look, even if the change feels minor in the grand scheme of things. The change was enabled through a feature flag, but Google could roll out the change shortly to all users.

Do you like the new UI? Or do you want to stick with the current two-line UI? Let us know in the comments below!

