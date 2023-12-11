Google Messages could soon allow you to edit sent texts

From UI changes to the inclusion of HDR, Google has been making quite a few adjustments to its Google Messages app recently. And it looks like there could still be more to come, as strings of code suggest the app may get a sent text editing feature.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

According to TheSpAndroid, the beta version of the Google Messages app that was released in the last week of November contains hints of a message editing feature. The APK teardown revealed four flags that included:

bugle.enable_edit_ui

bugle.load_edit_history

bugle.process_outgoing_edits

bugle.process_incoming_edits

Going down the list, it appears the first flag suggests there would be a UI for the editing feature. The next flag appears to refer to having the ability to bring up a history of edits. The third and fourth flags seem to deal with processing edits for the user and the recipient.