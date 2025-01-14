Google Messages is rolling out dual-SIM RCS support once again, and hopefully, it's here to stay

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR After a couple of limited rollouts, Google Messages is once again rolling out dual-SIM RCS support to more users.

The feature is available in several parts of the world on both the beta and stable versions of the app.

This wider rollout suggests that dual-SIM RCS might finally be here to stay.

If you’re sick and tired of hearing about Google Messages turning on dual-SIM RCS functionality, you can count me in, too. Google has been rolling out the feature in short bursts to some users all through the last year, and each time, it felt like a wider rollout was on the horizon. Google is once again rolling out dual-SIM RCS functionality to users, and this time, it might just be for real.

We’ve spotted several reports on Reddit (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6) of dual-SIM RCS rolling out to users. What makes this rollout significant is that users are receiving the functionality on both the beta branch as well as the stable branch with v20241120 of the app. Rollout regions include the US, Canada, and several other areas globally.

Some users who didn’t have this feature received it after force-closing the app and restarting it. Google has likely switched a server-side flip for the feature to go live for these many users.

Google hasn’t shared any progress report on when dual-SIM RCS will arrive for all users or why it keeps pulling the feature back. However, this broader rollout on the stable branch gives us hope that the feature is finally here to stay. Do you have dual-SIM RCS on your phone with the Google Messages app? Which app version are you on? Let us know in the comments below!

