This Telegram-like Google Messages feature is about ready to roll out

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Custom chat colors are now available in the latest Google Messages beta.

The feature lets you change chat colors for yourself and the receiver.

There are nine different chat colors available to choose from.

Google Messages announced the Custom Bubbles feature back in December. It will allow users to customize chat colors in the app, but it will only work on RCS messages. While Google hasn’t yet announced a rollout timeline for the features, it has appeared in the recent Google Messages beta version 20240125_01_RCOO.

Tipster Assemble Debug enabled Custom Bubbles after installing the new beta. However, he had to activate the feature using some flags. So if you were hoping to try it out, you’ll have to jump through more than a few hoops to enable it, or you can just wait for the wider rollout, which shouldn’t be too far off now that the feature has appeared in the beta version of the app.

Once the Telegram-like feature rolls out, Google Messages users will be able to choose from nine different chat bubble colors that also come with matching backgrounds. Both the sender and receiver will be able to change chat colors for each other. Custom colors can be applied on both one-on-one and group RCS chats in Google Messages.

Comments