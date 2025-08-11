Google Meet’s new full-screen mode puts presentations front and center

TL;DR Google Meet now has a full-screen option for presentations and screen shares.

The feature pushes participants into a sidebar so content takes center stage.

It’s rolling out now for Rapid Release and coming August 14 to Scheduled Release.

If you’ve spent any time in a Google Meet call, you’ll know that part of the screen is a slide deck and the rest is a gallery of participants reacting or pretending to pay attention. Google’s latest tweak aims to make that first half a little easier to focus on.

As laid out in a Google Workspaces update, the company has started rolling out a new full-screen option for presentations and screen shares. This option lets you maximize the shared content while pushing meeting participants into a slim sidebar. The result is that slides, documents, or demos will take up more of your screen, and everything else takes up less.

According to the update, Rapid Release domains began seeing the feature on July 29, though the extended rollout means it could take more than two weeks to reach everyone. Scheduled Release domains will get it from August 14, with visibility expected within a few days.

When it arrives, you can activate it by clicking the “Enter full screen” button at the bottom of an active presentation. Google says it’s available to all Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and personal Google accounts. While it’s not the flashiest Meet update you’ll see, it could make your daily grind a touch smoother.

