Google Maps can now tell you where to park in 3D

TL;DR The Immersive View feature in Google Maps for iOS and Android is getting new details for routes, such as highlights for complex turns and parking spots.

Immersive View for places is also expanding to 150 cities globally.

Google is also adding new categories of places to Immersive View, with the latest highlight being college campuses.

Google Maps is one of the best free apps for Android, particularly for navigation and discovery, and it’s getting even better. Google has announced a slew of new updates coming to Google Maps that will level up the experience for over two billion users globally. One of the announced updates is for Immersive View, which is getting more details and expanding to more cities globally.

Google Maps has a feature called Immersive View, which allows you to explore locations in 3D. With the ability to pan and zoom, it gives you an overview of your chosen location without needing you to step out of your house.

Google has announced that Immersive View for routes will receive new details. Immersive View will now tell you where to park, and highlight if you will encounter a complex turn along your route. This update starts rolling out this week on Android and iOS, wherever Immersive View for routes is available.

Further, starting this week, Immersive View for places will expand to 150 cities globally, including Brussels, Kyoto, and Frankfurt.

Google is also reiterating that it continues to add new categories of places to Immersive View, like college campuses, letting you take your own campus tour without even leaving your room.

Have you tried out Immersive View in Google Maps? How has your experience been? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments