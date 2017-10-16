If you ever wanted to explore the planetary bodies of our solar system, Google is making it a little easier. Sadly, you and I will never be able to reach Ceres, Io, or Dione in the flesh but the new update gives us the next best option. In your browser, you can head over to Google Maps and zoom out from Earth until you’re in space! From there you can check out 16 different locations.

Some of the newer added bodies include the moons of Saturn, like Enceladus, Titan, and Mimas. You might remember that Cassini recently ended it’s mission and plunged into Saturn. During that 22-year mission, Cassini sent back nearly half a million images that help construct the renders we see today. There are some amazing interstellar bodies just waiting for you to take a look.

One of our favorite locations is the International Space Station which was actually added back in June to Street View in Google maps. It gives an unprecedented view of what its like to live and work among the stars. Like the ISS, views of Mars and the Moon have been offered for a while, but haven’t been incorporated with Google Maps until now.

Feel free to pop on over to Google Maps and take a look. Google worked with astronomical artist Björn Jónsson to assemble some of the planetary maps of Europea, Ganymede, Rhea, and Mimas by working with NASA and the European Space Agency. Much to our delight, Pluto even made the cut!