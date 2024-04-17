Navigation in Google Maps just went (a little) 3D

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has added another 3D buildings option to Google Maps.

The app already offered a 3D buildings toggle as a layer, but this option applies to navigation.

Google Maps is considered the top dog in the mapping space today, but Google is constantly adding new features and making tweaks to the app. And it looks like the latest addition is a neat visual tweak.

Android expert AssembleDebug reported on X that Google just added a “show 3D buildings” option for navigation. It’s believed that the toggle is now available in version 125 of the Google Maps beta, although we’ve got this update and can’t see the option yet. Check out the screenshot below.

The tipster also rightfully notes that Google Maps previously offered a 3D buildings toggle as a layer. However, this new option will kick in when navigating. The 3D buildings layer shows buildings with only basic 3D geometry instead of offering textures and other details too. So we’re guessing this same level of detail applies to 3D buildings while navigating. But it should still be of some assistance when trying to find your way around the city, showing the height of buildings too.

This latest option, nevertheless, comes after a variety of other additions in the last year or so. This includes showing the weather and air quality, several AI-related upgrades, and real-time battery info for electric vehicles.

