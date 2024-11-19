Google Lens is now your in-store shopping consultant

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Lens is getting an AI-powered update to help users with in-store shopping.

The feature allows users to find similar products, check if they are in stock, and compare prices across stores.

Initially, the feature will be available to US users only for beauty products, toys, and electronics.

After infusing AI in Google Shopping last month, Google is now bringing some AI magic to make Lens your new shopping buddy. With its new update, Google Lens is all set to help users make better purchasing decisions by offering in-store assistance.

Google took a cue from Lens users who use the all-seeing eye for shopping purposes to develop the new AI-based feature. So apart from snapping an image and trying to find similar products through Google Lens, users can also quickly get product information from different stores while shopping.

The new update makes it possible to find similar products in stock, whether a store’s price is competitive, and shopper reviews about a product in a store. The feature is powered by the Shopping Graph’s 45 billion-plus product listings, in-stock inventory data from a range of retailers, and Google’s Gemini AI models.

Google

To start, users will be able to take advantage of Lens’ new shopping feature when buying beauty products, toys, and electronics at stores that share their local inventory with Google.

The feature is available in the US starting today through the Lens icon in the Google app on both Android and iOS. To use it, you’ll need to enable location sharing.

Last week, Google rolled out a similar shopping feature to Maps, which gives people real-time product inventories from select stores.

You might like

Comments