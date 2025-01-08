Google Keep could soon double down on faster note-taking (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could soon add a new Audio shortcut to Keep’s FAB to give you quick access to the app’s speech-to-text feature.

The app could also get a new settings option that converts the FAB into a shortcut for creating text notes only.

Google is also prepping a few visual changes for the app, including a new refresh animation.

Google Keep already has a speech-to-text feature to help you easily dictate notes if you don’t feel like typing. However, you need to create a new text note and then select the Recording option hidden within the Add menu to use it. To simplify things, Google appears to be adding a new shortcut to let you start recording a note right from the app’s home screen.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google Keep’s FAB currently includes options to create notes with an Image, Drawing, Text, or List. In version 5.25.014.03.90 of the app, we’ve spotted a new Audio option that could soon make it to users. As its name suggests, this option gives you quick access to the speech-to-text feature. It opens a speech-to-text popup on the home screen, and you can start recording your notes immediately.

Current FAB popup Updated FAB popup with Audio shortcut

Along with the new Audio shortcut, we’ve spotted a new “Create text notes with a single tap” settings option that should prove handy for those who only use Google Keep for text notes. Enabling this setting removes all the other options from Keep’s FAB, letting you create a new text note as soon as you tap on it.

Google is also prepping a few visual changes for Keep, including a new refresh animation that displays different shapes when you swipe down on the home screen and updated icons for search categories. These changes are not live in the current stable release of Google Keep and should roll out with a future update.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments