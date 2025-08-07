Tired of scrolling through your messy notes? Google Keep is fixing that

Google Keep is one of those apps that doesn’t change too often, but when it does, the updates are usually worth the wait. Now, Google appears to be rolling out a long-anticipated sorting feature to its Android app, giving some users a much easier way to organize their notes.

A user on X ( @BlindMan199 ) first tipped us off that the new sort option had appeared, and we were able to verify that it’s available on at least one of our devices, though not all of them. That suggests it’s a limited rollout for now, but could expand more widely over the coming days or weeks.

If you have the feature, you’ll see a new sort icon inside the search bar at the top of the main screen, as shown in the screenshots above. Tapping this opens a pop-up menu at the bottom that gives you three different ways to sort your notes:

Custom: Lets you manually drag notes into any order;

Lets you manually drag notes into any order; Date created: Showing notes in the order you originally made them;

Showing notes in the order you originally made them; Date modified: Keeps the most recently edited ones at the top.

Keep has always allowed manual rearrangement and pinned notes, but outside of that, your list was stuck in reverse chronological order. For anyone juggling a large number of notes, these new options could make a big difference. The feature was spotted in development some time ago, but this is the first time it’s been available in the wild. It’s appearing in version 5.25.302.02.90 of the app.