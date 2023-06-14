The latest Google easter egg will have you rolling all around

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has a new easter egg that lets you roll a Katamari ball and pick all objects off the search result page.

To play, search for “Katamari” on Google Search and click on the Katamari ball icon.

We love a good easter egg, and Google loves to humor us with new ones every now and then. We’ve all seen the easter eggs in Android, while Google Search also comes up with new ones frequently, like this really creepy easter egg from a few months back. We now have a new easter egg in Google, which is guaranteed to have you rolling around your screen.

As spotted by Kotaku, this new easter egg pays homage to the classic PlayStation 2 game, Katamari. To try this new easter egg, search for “Katamari” through Google Search on your desktop or mobile. You will be greeted with search results that look normal, until you click on the Katamari ball icon on the right corner of the screen.

Clicking on the Katamari ball icon begins the minigame. You can play using the arrow keys on your keyboard, or your mouse. On mobile devices, you can play using touch. You simply roll the ball around and pick everything off the search page.

The minigame pays homage to the Katamari game from yesteryears, which is seeing a recent remaster in the form of “We Love Katamari.”

The Katamari series revolves around a Prince tasked with rolling up a Katamari ball through random items. You start off small, but as the Katamari ball snowballs, you can pick up bigger objects on the map. There’s a backstory involved with your father, the King, having blown up the stars in the sky, and your Katamari replacing these stars, but you can ignore that if you are just looking for some light-hearted fun.

Google’s easter egg is understandably limited compared to the full puzzle game. There is no time limit, and the contents on your screen are finite. But if you want to kill a few minutes here and there, it’s great mindless fun. Try it out!

