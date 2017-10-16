Today is World Food Day, which aims to promote awareness regarding food shortages around the globe. Sadly, despite the fact we grow enough food to feed everyone on the planet, 815 million people (one in nine) go to sleep hungry every day.
On World Food Day, Google has teamed up with a few developers in hopes of raising funds for a good cause. The company has launched the Apps and Games Against Hunger collection that’s available in North and South America and contains 12 popular apps and games, which are listed below.
- ShareTheMeal – Help children
- Peak – Brain Games & Training
- Dragon City
- Cooking Fever
- Animation Throwdown: TQFC
- Legendary: Game of Heroes
- My Cafe: Recipes & Stories – World Cooking Game
- TRANSFORMERS: Forged to Fight
- Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari
- Jurassic World: The Game
- MARVEL Contest of Champions
- Sling Kong
Starting today and ending on October 21, all revenue generated via in-app purchases in these games and apps will be donated to World Food Program USA. This is a great gesture by Google and game developers, and although it might not solve the hunger crisis, it will definitely feed a few hungry mouths.
If you’re looking for a new game or app for your Android device to keep you entertained and would like to do something good at the same time, visit the Play Store via the button below, where you can check out all of the 12 apps and games that are part of Google’s charity collection.