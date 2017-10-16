Editor's Pick These are the highest quality apps and games right now, according to Google Google introduced its Android Excellence collections in June. This was a new take on its Editor’s Choice category of the Google Play Store, highlighting what Google believes to be the best apps and games available …

Today is World Food Day, which aims to promote awareness regarding food shortages around the globe. Sadly, despite the fact we grow enough food to feed everyone on the planet, 815 million people (one in nine) go to sleep hungry every day.

On World Food Day, Google has teamed up with a few developers in hopes of raising funds for a good cause. The company has launched the Apps and Games Against Hunger collection that’s available in North and South America and contains 12 popular apps and games, which are listed below.

Starting today and ending on October 21, all revenue generated via in-app purchases in these games and apps will be donated to World Food Program USA. This is a great gesture by Google and game developers, and although it might not solve the hunger crisis, it will definitely feed a few hungry mouths.

If you’re looking for a new game or app for your Android device to keep you entertained and would like to do something good at the same time, visit the Play Store via the button below, where you can check out all of the 12 apps and games that are part of Google’s charity collection.