General technology

Google's circular, double-sided Gboard keyboard is as crazy as it sounds

Ever wished your keyboard had keys on the back? Me neither, but Google Japan built it anyway.
Published on5 hours ago

 

TL;DR
  • Google Japan has announced a double-sided circular keyboard.
  • The product is the latest quirky keyboard from the regional division.
  • This keyboard isn’t actually for sale, but Google has open-sourced blueprints so you can make your own.

Google Japan is known for its quirky keyboard inventions, such as a keyboard cup and a “stick” keyboard. Now, the division has revealed arguably its craziest keyboard yet.

The company revealed the so-called Gboard Double-Sided Version on October 1 in honor of the 101-key keyboard (10/1). This is a circular physical keyboard featuring keys on both the front and the back. In fact, this Mobius strip keyboard offers a total of 208 keys instead of 101.

“If you turn the keyboard upside down, you can’t type at all. After racking our brains trying to find a solution to this major problem, we came up with this keyboard,” Google Japan noted in a tongue-in-cheek blog post. The company also claimed that putting the keyboard down enables several people to sit in a circle and type on it.

This probably isn’t the last time we’ll see offbeat physical keyboards from Google Japan:

Going forward, we will continue to explore various designs, such as a single-row hoop version, a waterproof version that is convenient when washing your hair, and a double helix version with a loop and twist.

Keen on getting the Gboard Double-Sided Version? Google isn’t selling this keyboard, but it has open-sourced the device blueprints and uploaded them to Github so you can take a stab at making it. 

