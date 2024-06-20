Google Home could finally better support Nest x Yale locks (APK teardown)

TL;DR Strings within the Google Home app suggest that new functionality related to passcodes is coming to the app.

While this could be for future hardware releases, there’s a chance that this is existing Nest x Yale lock users who have been stuck without passcode-related features in the Google Home app ever since the Nest app was deprioritized.

Google and Yale announced the Nest x Yale smart door lock back in 2017, with the smart features of the lock controlled through the Nest app. However, the company sunset the Nest app in favor of the Google Home app in 2021. Despite “transitioning” to the Google Home app, Google never really managed to get full feature parity with the Nest app. An upcoming Google Home app update could help bridge some of the gaps, finally giving Nest x Yale smart door lock users the ability to use passcodes through it.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

In the latest Google Home app v3.19.1.3 update, we found the following strings that reference passcode functionality:

Code Copy Text <string name="choose_a_lock_header_description">A guest passcode will be created for this lock</string> <string name="create_label_header_description">Labels help you identify and organize passcodes</string> <string name="choose_a_lock_header_title">Choose lock</string> <string name="create_passcode_label_hint">Passcode label</string> <string name="edit_label_header_description">Tap label to change. Labels help you identify and organize passcodes.</string> <string name="create_label_header_text">Create label</string>

The strings reveal that the Google Home app will get passcode-related features. These features will extend to labeling and creating guest passcodes, though there is always room for adding more features in the future.

Now, the strings do not directly reference the Nest x Yale locks. So, there is a chance that Google is building functionality for some future hardware products. However, there’s also a chance that this feature is finally an attempt at bringing feature parity to Nest x Yale lock users, and we believe that to be more likely the case.

Google’s support documentation on Nest x Yale Lock passcodes continues to reference the Nest app for creating and changing the passcodes used to lock and unlock the Google Nest x Yale Lock. We’ve also spotted exasperated Nest x Yale lock users on Reddit trying to figure out how to manage passcodes for their lock in the confused mishmash between the Nest app and the Google Home app. The Nest app redirects them to the Google Home app, but the Google Home app seems to lack functionality around passcodes. So it’s likely that Google could be looking to finally bridge the gap here for existing users. However, this remains speculation on our end.

We’ve reached out to Google for a statement on this finding. We’ll update this article when we hear back from them.

