Google Home's new Member Access feature lets you share your smart home with those you trust

TL;DR Google is introducing a new Member Access feature for Google Home users, which allows them to share their devices and controls with other trusted users.

You can share your entire home or specific devices in the Google Home app with others.

Users can choose to grant other users full admin access or customize their access and permissions.

Google is rolling out a slew of new features as part of its fall 2024 Google Home update dump. One new feature that is coming to Google Home users is “Member Access.” It is designed to let users share their smart home with people they trust, like family members and friends.

As a Google Home user, you can share your entire home or specific devices in the Google Home app with others, such as roommates, kids, grandparents, or babysitters. For example, you could group your living room speakers, office lights, and thermostats into a “home” and then invite family members to join as members of that home. This allows everyone to control and manage the devices you’ve shared.

Google says users can choose to grant other users full admin access or customize member access according to what they want to share. Those who use the Nest app and haven’t migrated to a Google account can manage their home and shared access through the Nest app. Google has listed the nitty-gritty of managing Member Access on this support page.

The Member Access feature will soon be available to those who have enrolled in Google’s public preview program. This program gives early access to Google Home features before they are widely available. If you’d like to join the Google Home public preview program, follow the instructions listed here.

