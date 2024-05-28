First look: Google Home's upcoming 'Favorites' widget on Android

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is set to introduce a new “Favorites” widget for its Home app on Android.

The widget is currently hidden in the Google Home app version 3.18.1.4.

It will allow users to control their smart devices and automations directly from the home screen.

Google is gearing up to enhance the functionality of its Google Home app on Android with a new addition: the “Favorites” widget. We caught a glimpse of it earlier this month during Google’s I/O presentation, alongside the company’s ambitious plans for Gemini AI and the upcoming Android 15.

Now, we have our first look at this Material You widget. The widget was first reported in an unofficial Google News Telegram channel, giving us an early peek into its functionality.

The Favorites widget aims to streamline the management of smart home devices. Hidden within the latest Google Home app update (version 3.18.1.4), this widget promises to make controlling your preferred smart home actions, automations, and devices more accessible directly from your home screen.

Upon adding the widget, users are prompted to choose their Google account and home (if they have multiple homes set up) before selecting their favorite devices. The widget is scalable, ranging from a compact 1×2 size to a full-screen display.

Currently, the widget remains hidden by default, pending activation likely from Google’s server side. While the exact rollout date for all users is still unknown, we can expect the official rollout to happen soon.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments