Google unveils rollout plan for Gemini-powered Google Home features in fall update

TL;DR Android users enrolled in the Google Home Public Preview program can now control smart home devices using natural language commands in the Gemini app.

Help Me Create will also be available later this year to US users. It will let users create smart home automation by describing actions in simple language.

Google has shed some more light on its upcoming Gemini-powered Google Home features. In its fall update announcement, the company confirmed that the Google Home extension for Gemini is now widely available in the Gemini app for Android users who are enrolled in the Public Preview program. The extension allows users to control their smart home devices straight from the Gemini app using commands in natural language.

Google has also announced that its new “Help Me Create” feature, which will allow users to create home automation by describing what they need in natural language, is coming soon to the Google Home app. The feature will help users generate automation by writing commands to Gemini. For example, you could say, “Remember to lock up at night and make it seem like someone’s home.” This will create an automation that locks your doors every night and switches on the living room lights to make it look like there’s someone in the house.

While Google has previously mentioned the “Help Me Create” feature, we now know it will be available later this year in a Public Preview for a limited group of Nest Aware Plus subscribers. Initially, the feature will be offered in English and will be exclusive to users in the US, accessible through the Google Home app on Android.

If you want to try out these new Gemini-powered Google Home features, you can enroll in Google Home’s Public Preview program by following the instructions given here.

